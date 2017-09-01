Laughing Squid

Veterinarian Offers Helpful Advice in Recognizing the Symptoms of Cat Depression

2017-09-01

In 2015, Dr. Jace King, DVM of the Washington Family Veterinary Clinic in St. George, Utah, offered some very helpful advice in regard to recognizing the signs and symptoms of feline depression. Assisting him was a sweet tabby cat named Austin, who was feeling a bit frisky, but not particularly depressed.

generally when a cat is depressed it’s it’s because something’s going on with them, a sickness or some some problem generally. A cat if it’s depressed won’t play with you, they won’t get mad, they won’t ask you stimulate them, they won’t react to your stimulus. Another big a big sign of cat depression is generally marking or a cat that starts urinating in the wrong places in the house

