Be sure to mark a spot when you start for it will be your west mark, after 20-30 min mark again where the shadow stops, for this will be your east mark. From there its easy to figure out where True North is. Enjoy and until next time!

Alek V of the KGB Survivalist channel created a video in 2014 where he demonstrated how to easily find true north , without a compass, using the sun and the shadow is makes on a simple stick.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!