A trio of men from the comedy troupe Genuine Jerks (previously) hilariously dramatizes the way in which riders of particularly loud motorcycles believe others will act whenever they pass by. In the skit, the men run to the window, cheer on the biker and wonder aloud where he’s going. One man excitedly called his mother to rave about the noise.

Mom, a motorcycle came by. It was so unnecessary – it was so …the noise is like I’m losing my hearing. It was so exciting.