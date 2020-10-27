How Different Cultures and Languages Tell Time

Joshua Rudder of the animated language series NativLang explains how different cultures and different languages interpret time. Because time is a human construct, there is no one right way to tell it. It can vary according to geography, tradition, and circumstances. Those who live near the equator use the reliability of the sun as a timekeeper. Other clocks measure days in six hour increments and more commonly, in 12 hour and 24 hour increments.

How many hours are in a day? Which direction is clockwise? Can hours shrink? The way you answer those depends on your culture and your language.

via Digg