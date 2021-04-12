Laughing Squid

How a Court Reporting Stenography Machine Works

Court reporting student Isabelle Lumsden showed how a stenography machine works. Lumsden explained the concept behind the keys and demonstrated how words are formed. She then transferred the steno copy onto her computer, which translated the rather mysterious language back into English.

Welcome to my Stenograph tour!

Lumsden also likes to challenge viewers to guess the word she’s typing.

Let's see your best guesses, good luck!

She also answers questions about stenography.

Reply to @sutherlandphys Some places have tried taking this route but it created more trouble! Hope this helps?

