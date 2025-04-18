Blind Chef Shares How She Prepares a Lovely Gourmet Dinner Using Her Other Senses

Christine Ha, the third season winner of the Gordon Ramsay series Masterchef used her GoPro to show how she prepares a lovely gourmet dinner of red snapper with black bean sauce and Sichuan green beans without any sight. Ha, who is blind, said that she relies on other senses and adaptive tools to help her prepare gourmet meals.

People ask me, “How can you cook if you’re blind? It’s like any other challenge in life. You just face it head on and hope for the best. Sometimes you fail, but you learn from your mistakes, get back up, and try again. I memorized the layout of the kitchen. Since this is my home, I know where everything is.Most of my cooking is done with my other senses. I sometimes use adaptive tools in the kitchen, but most of it is by touch.