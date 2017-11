Alan Enokian posted a video on Twitter of Astros fans helping out a fellow fan at the official World Series parade in downtown Houston. A woman accidentally dropped her hat from the eighth floor of a nearby building, but fans below her worked together to toss the hat up, floor by floor, until she was reunited with her headgear.

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i

