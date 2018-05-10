Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

HotStepper, An Augmented Reality Wayfinding App Featuring a Fun Dancing Character

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Nexus Studios dropped an amusing video for HotStepper, their character based augmented reality wayfinding app for iOS devices. It features a fun character who dances around in the real world, while guiding you to your destination. HotStepper is available to download from iTunes.

Location-based Storytelling: Walk by any hair salon in the world and you’ll see the HotStepper’s haircut magically transform in real-time.

Real World 3D Arrows: Never seen before, the HotStepper places 3D arrows into the real-world up to tens of meters away, so you’ll always know where to turn.

Environmental Reflection: The app utilises a proprietary rendering system that takes a sample of the colours from the camera and reflects it back onto the character.

HotStepper

HotStepper

HotStepper

HotStepper

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP