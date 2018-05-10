HotStepper, An Augmented Reality Wayfinding App Featuring a Fun Dancing Character

Nexus Studios dropped an amusing video for HotStepper, their character based augmented reality wayfinding app for iOS devices. It features a fun character who dances around in the real world, while guiding you to your destination. HotStepper is available to download from iTunes.

Location-based Storytelling: Walk by any hair salon in the world and you’ll see the HotStepper’s haircut magically transform in real-time.

Real World 3D Arrows: Never seen before, the HotStepper places 3D arrows into the real-world up to tens of meters away, so you’ll always know where to turn.

Environmental Reflection: The app utilises a proprietary rendering system that takes a sample of the colours from the camera and reflects it back onto the character.