‘Hotel California’ Played in the Distinctive Style of Stevie Ray Vaughan

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring played the classic Eagles song “Hotel California” in the highly distinctive style of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan, replacing the iconic west coast sound with Vaughan’s trademark bluesy guitar riffs.

So there’s a couple of influences here, the most obvious one being SRV’s version of Little Wing. Then there’s some parts that a reminiscent of Riviera Paradise, and a little bit of Tin Pan Alley.