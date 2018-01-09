Playful Horse Gleefully Prances Around In the Snow While Twirling a Plush Toy Platypus in His Mouth

A frisky horse named Snipes at KrisKel Performance Horses gleefully pranced and romped around in the New Hampshire snow with his favorite toy – a plush platypus – twirling around in his mouth as he made his way around the field. Earlier, Snipes spent a bit of time getting that platypus from off of the fence. Once retrieved, Snipes the gleefully reared back and tossed his toy in the air several times. According to photographer Mily Millard atMKM Equine, Snipes was having a most enviable time.
I aspire to be as happy as Snipes with his stuffed animal.