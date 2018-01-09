Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Playful Horse Gleefully Prances Around In the Snow While Twirling a Plush Toy Platypus in His Mouth

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A frisky horse named Snipes at KrisKel Performance Horses gleefully pranced and romped around in the New Hampshire snow with his favorite toy – a plush platypus – twirling around in his mouth as he made his way around the field. Earlier, Snipes spent a bit of time getting that platypus from off of the fence. Once retrieved, Snipes the gleefully reared back and tossed his toy in the air several times. According to photographer Mily Millard atMKM Equine, Snipes was having a most enviable time.

I aspire to be as happy as Snipes with his stuffed animal.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy