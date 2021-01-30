Musician Honoka Katayama performed a lush, mellow cover of the classic George Benson song “Breezin'” on a electric ukulele. According to Honoka, this is a favorite of hers.
My go-to mellow jam
A daily dose of art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn on
Musician Honoka Katayama performed a lush, mellow cover of the classic George Benson song “Breezin'” on a electric ukulele. According to Honoka, this is a favorite of hers.
My go-to mellow jam
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved