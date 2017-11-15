A Homemade, Shot for Shot Remake of the International Trailer for Justice League

CineFix released a superhero episode of their Homemade Movies series where they do a shot for shot remake of the international trailer for Justice League. CineFix also created a side by side comparison and a behind the scenes video. Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17th, 2017.
Mark joins the ranks of the Justice League, armed with the power of cardboard and hot glue! Watch how the homemade crew makes a big-budget trailer, with low-budget materials, in this DIY Justice League Trailer.