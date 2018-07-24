96 Year Old Holocaust Survivor Makes Sure Her Message Is Heard As a Badass Death Metal Singer

“Don’t destroy what you can’t replace” – Inge Ginsberg

In a wonderfully inspiring New York Times Op-Doc, filmmaker Leah Galant introduces the public to the talented Inge Ginsberg. Ginsberg an amazing 96 year old woman who survived the Holocaust, emigrated with her mother and brother to Switzerland and worked as a spy for the American OSS against the Germans. When the war was over, Ginsberg moved to America with her husband Otto, where they worked in the Hollywood music industry, writing songs for such stars as Dean Martin (“Try Again“) before they moved back to Zurich. After three marriages and homes around the world, Ginsberg now splits her time between Switzerland and New York, where she writes poetry and sings death metal songs that carry a message of resilience, defiance and hope.

Ginsberg’s performances are a striking sight …but she also wants us to think about how to appreciate life in the face of aging and death. ‘Beyond the spectacle,’ Galant writes, ‘Ms. Ginsberg’s story is really that of a woman who is finding new ways to be heard.’

Ginsberg has performed for Swiss Eurovision 2015 and 2016 and made quite the appearance on Die grössten Schweizer Talente (Switzerland’s Got Talent). At the time of filming, Ginsberg was auditioning for America’s Got Talent.