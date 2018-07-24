Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

96 Year Old Holocaust Survivor Makes Sure Her Message Is Heard As a Badass Death Metal Singer

by at on

“Don’t destroy what you can’t replace” – Inge Ginsberg

In a wonderfully inspiring New York Times Op-Doc, filmmaker Leah Galant introduces the public to the talented Inge Ginsberg. Ginsberg an amazing 96 year old woman who survived the Holocaust, emigrated with her mother and brother to Switzerland and worked as a spy for the American OSS against the Germans. When the war was over, Ginsberg moved to America with her husband Otto, where they worked in the Hollywood music industry, writing songs for such stars as Dean Martin (“Try Again“) before they moved back to Zurich. After three marriages and homes around the world, Ginsberg now splits her time between Switzerland and New York, where she writes poetry and sings death metal songs that carry a message of resilience, defiance and hope.

Ginsberg’s performances are a striking sight …but she also wants us to think about how to appreciate life in the face of aging and death. ‘Beyond the spectacle,’ Galant writes, ‘Ms. Ginsberg’s story is really that of a woman who is finding new ways to be heard.’

Ginsberg has performed for Swiss Eurovision 2015 and 2016 and made quite the appearance on Die grössten Schweizer Talente (Switzerland’s Got Talent). At the time of filming, Ginsberg was auditioning for America’s Got Talent.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP