A meteor strikes Hollywood! All the actors and actresses are contaminated and become… Zombies! Which Movie Star would you like to be eaten by?

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu created “ HZ Hollywood Zombies ,” a special effects filled video where he takes scenes from movies and turns the Hollywood actors and actresses into undead zombies.

