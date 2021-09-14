The Complicated History of Counties in England

Comedians Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men provided an amusing history of the complicated manner in which counties were formed in England. This was rather an onerous undertaking because different maps reflect different understandings of what a county actually is. Among these distinctions include categories of historical, administrative, and postal, amongst many others.

The definition of ‘county’ in Britain is a minefield of anomalies, asterisks, confusions, vague areas and contradictory Wikipedia articles. The more you look for answers about what a county really is the more questions you come across. Which is perhaps why no one’s attempted to do a video about them before.

Foreman actually attempted to sing a song about English counties, but Cooper-Jones did his best Pete Townsend impression with Foreman’s pink ukulele.