In a rather unappetizing Ted-Ed lesson, written by biology professor Bill Schutt and directed by Diego Huacuja, narrator Addison Anderson talks about the complex history of cannibalism.

The concept of cannibalism is not singular in nature and can refer to the consumption of blood for curative values, sustenance through extreme famine or a sacred part of traditional ceremonies. Early reports of its existence, however, came from Christopher Colombus who informed Queen Isabella of Spain about the practice, perhaps in an attempt to garner her explicit approval to punish the native people.