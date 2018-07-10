Laughing Squid

A Preview of the Stunning Artwork Featured in Volume 48 of Hi-Fructose Magazine

Volume 48 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine has been announced and will feature artwork by talented contemporary artists from all over the globe, including work by ceramic artist Katherine Morling as well as works by Troy Brooks, Aylin Zaptçioglu, Tishk Barzanji, Hitotsuyama Studio, Survival Research Laboratories, Jang Koal, Samuel Salcedo, Bruno Pontiroli, James Jean and Lola Gil

This issue’s features include: the ceramic sculptures of Katherine Morling, the noir paintings of Troy Brooks, the paintings of Aylin Zaptçioglu, the geometric utopian world of Tishk Barzanji. Then we discover the rolled newspaper sculptures of animals by Hitotsuyama Studio, and then we get a history of industrial art pioneers Survival Research Laboratories, followed by the awkwardly humourous paintings of Jang Koal, the sculptures of Samuel Salcedo, and the surreal paintings of Bruno Pontiroli and Lola Gil. Plus a special 16-page glossy insert section dedicated to the recent paintings and stain glass work of this volume’s cover artist James Jean!

A post shared by Lola Gil (@lolagil) on

A post shared by Koal (@jangkoal) on

A post shared by James Jean (@jamesjeanart) on

