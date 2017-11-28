Henry and Baloo, An Inseparable Dog and Cat Duo Who Enjoy the Great Outdoors With Their Humans

Everyone meet Baloo We adopted this cutie pie on Monday and he already has us wrapped around his little paw! He LOVES the outdoors + will cry if we don’t take him on our walks with Henry. This morning we took Baloo on his very first mountain adventure + he hiked, met a bunch of people, and met at least 10 pups! Henry has become the best big brother and always checks on him to make sure he is doing okay. He couldn’t be fitting into our little family any better and we just love him to the moon and back.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!