Creative Human Builds a LEGO Wheelchair for Her Beloved Ailing Hedgehog Who Can’t Walk Anymore

Chappi, the sweet little hedgehog who adorably paddled her front paws in the bath, was diagnosed with Wobbly Hedgehog Syndrome (WHS) which made it very difficult to walk. Seeing that her feet could still move, Chappi’s loving human made for her a clever little LEGO wheelchair that lets her be mobile whenever she wants for as long as she can.

As you know, my little girl can’t walk anymore, she is just too weak. We could see that she could move her little feet, so i decided to try making a wheelchair. At the beginning i had no idea how to build one, but then we discovered that @lego actually a very cheap and useful option. She’s getting used to the chair, after almost 3 months without walking. She’s a little fighter.