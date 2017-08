An absolutely adorable African Pygmy hedgehog named Chappi followed the lead of her human and began paddling her tiny little paws while sitting upright in the bath. According to said human, this tiny action helped bath time move along quickly for Chappi.

Chappi found out a way to enjoy bath time

