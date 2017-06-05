Laughing Squid

He-Man Raps ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ by DMX

He-Man of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe sings DMX‘s rap song, “Party Up (Up in Here),” in a clever remix created by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“). Here is the original song.

