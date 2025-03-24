Two Pairs of Identical Twins Perform a Nordic-Inspired Harp and Drum Cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

Camille and Kennerly Kitt of the Harp Twins joined with fellow identical twins Drømil and Drømal Volfgang of the Vølfgang Twins to perform a Nordic-inspired cover of the classic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid” on harp and drums.

The foursome also covered “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones.

They are raising funds to release their album of Nordic songs through Kickstarter.

ICE STORM is the first Harp Twins and Volfgang Twins collaboration album – full of original Nordic-inspired music!