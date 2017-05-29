The Harp Twins Perform an Exquisite Cover of the Iron Maiden Song ‘Run to the Hills’

Identical twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt, also known as the Harp Twins, performed an exquisite cover of the heavy metal Iron Maiden song “Run to the Hills” while touring in the western United States.

Iron Maiden is one of our favorite bands and this is our 4th Iron Maiden harp duet cover. However, this is our first Maiden cover on our acoustic Concert Grand harps! We filmed this video while on tour in the western United States. The land where we filmed was once inhabited by what is believed to be one of the oldest Native American tribes of the region: The Washoe.