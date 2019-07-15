Incredibly Realistic Hand Crafted Paper Insects

Tina Kraus of faltmanufaktur is a freelance illustrator in Münster, Germany who creates absolutely incredibly realistic crepe paper versions of different insects and other animals. Among Kraus’ most detailed works are the Giant Grasshopper (Tropidacris), a Goliath Stick Insect (Eurycnema Goliath), a Thorny Devil (Eurycantha calcarata) and a beautiful Orchid Mantis (Hymenopus Coronatus).

(translated) When I started to make paper flowers with artisan crepe paper about a year ago, I soon got inspired to try and create some Insects. So I first made the goliath stick insect and soon there followed the other i nsects