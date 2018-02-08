Laughing Squid

Beautiful Lifelike Hand Carved Sculptures of Animals Who Live on Land, Sky, Sea and In Pure Imagination

Woodworking artist Mori Kono of MK Carving and Sculpting in Vancouver, British Columbia, creates absolutely beautifully realistic hand carved sculptures of animals who reside on land, in the sea and/or in the air, although Kono has been known to also tap into pure imagination with a mystical fire breathing creature (for tap handles). According to Kono, the idea around these carvings is to offer an item that provides a natural respite from busy lives.

Our main mission is to bring out, or back, the wondrousness of nature to this busy modern world. All living things in this world exist and accept every rule of mother nature… living in balance. If our completed works of art are able to contribute to society – to have a deeper feeling and respect towards nature and the wild more often, then that is our greatest dream!

