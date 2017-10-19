Hamburger Helper Reveals What’s Under the Glove of Their Four-Fingered Mascot Lefty

He's actually an invertebrate made mostly of very low density fluid and air sacs, kinda like a cephalopod or jellyfish in air, not water.

I can see why you'd think it was one of those, but as an actual skeletologist I can confirm it's actually this: pic.twitter.com/OBwASgeuhd

someone who is good at science please help which is the correct anatomy of hamburger helper pic.twitter.com/TRW1Ah8lod

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!