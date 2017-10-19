Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hamburger Helper Reveals What’s Under the Glove of Their Four-Fingered Mascot Lefty

by at on

Last week, Jackson Costa (a.k.a. “michael SCAREa“) of Somerset, Massachusetts tweeted a question asking about the correct anatomy of Hamburger Helper‘s iconic mascot, a four-fingered glove with a face named Lefty. The replies were both hilarious and creepy. On Monday, the Hamburger Helper Twitter account cleared things up by posting a photo that revealed what was actually under Lefty’s glove.

via Nerdist


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy