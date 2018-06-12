Laughing Squid

Master Chief Returns to the Fight in ‘Halo Infinite’

Halo Infinite

Microsoft took the stage at E3 2018 and revealed a trailer for Halo Infinite, the next chapter in the Halo franchise. According to the head of 343 Industries, Chris Lee, the game will focus on the Master Chief and continue his saga after the events of Halo 5. A confirmed release date has yet to be made.

Developed by 343 Industries and created with our new Slipspace Engine, Halo Infinite was revealed at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing with a thrilling engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions.


