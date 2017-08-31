Day in the Life of Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson, Strongman Competitor and Game of Thrones Actor

Men’s Health traveled to Iceland back in April to visit with Strongman competitor and Game of Thrones actor Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson (The Mountain). They spent 24 hours exploring the home life of the incredible six-foot-nine man and how he eats, trains, and relaxes while training for the next Arnold Strongman Classic.
The hardest thing about trying to become the world’s strongest man is definitely the eating. Sure, picking up and carrying two refrigerators weighing over 900 pounds is difficult, as is chucking a 50-pound keg over a wall, pulling a fire truck or jumbo jet attached to a harness, and of course pressing a 220-pound dumbbell overhead with one hand. But what really pushes Hafþór “Thor” Björnsson to his human performance limits is the sixth large meal of the day. (read more)