Guy Fieri Powers Through the ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge While Talking About His Life

On a scorching episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Guy Fieri conversed with host Sean Evans about his life while powering through a line of progressively spicy wings without flinching.

Today is a very special day at First We Feast. After years of dutifully reporting on the Mayor of Flavortown—covering everything from his unreleased mixtape, to his role in bringing Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors—the bleach-blond boss has finally blessed us with his flame-licked presence. Today, ladies and gentlemen, Guy Fieri takes on the Hot Ones challenge. (read more)