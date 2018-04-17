Musician Nathan Mills of Beyond The Guitar sat down and performed a beautiful classical guitar medley of some of his favorite TV sitcom theme songs like The Office, Seinfeld, and Friends. The guitar tabs for his medley are available to purchase from Musicnotes.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.