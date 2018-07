Alexandr Misko, the remarkably talented Russian guitarist, performed a beautifully moving cover of the U2 song “With or Without You“. This and several other fingerstyle songs are from Misko’s 2016 album entitled “Beyond the Box“.

This song is my favorite from U2 so I tried to stay true to the original and make it emotional and melodic!

