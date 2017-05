On his 9th birhday, Toby the Whippet set a new Guinness World Record at the YMCA in Calgary, Canada for the fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog. Toby was able to pop them all in 36.53 seconds.

“Toby and I have volunteered as entertainment for the community for all of our lives together,” said owner Christie Springs. “Popping balloons was just one of Toby’s many talents. He has always been amazing to me and others.” (read more)