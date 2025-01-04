A Hilarious ‘Hale and Pace’ Sketch That Shows Why Cats Aren’t Good at Being Guide Dogs

A hilarious sketch from the classic British comedy show Hale and Pace shows why cats far less effective at being a guide animal for the visually impaired than dogs. Of course, this was presented in the most deadpan manner possible.

The golden Labrador unique amongst canine breeds because it has the ability to act as a seeing-eye for the visually disabled, a task no animal was capable that is until now. Thanks to modern training techniques here at the animal psychology unit in Barston, the world of the visually disabled has become that much more assured since the introduction of the guide cat.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

