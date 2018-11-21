Laughing Squid

Indiana Dentist Spoofs ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ to Promote Dental Hygiene With ‘Guardian of the Gums’

In 2017, Doctor Jill Snyder of Ardente Dental in Frankfort, Indiana, hilariously spoofed the film Guardians of the Galaxy. In Snyder’s version called “Guardians of the Gums”, the brave dentist and her assistants fiercely battle giant tentacled monsters inside a patient’s mouth until they emerged victorious and a little sidekick cheered them on by saying “I am Tooth”.



