Filmmakers Clinton Jones of RocketJump and Shawn Lebert created a special effects-filled action comedy short that follows a group of roommates who play an all too real game of the floor is lava . As the world is slowly being swallowed by hot lava, the trio of roommates attempt to iron out their differences while getting to higher ground.

