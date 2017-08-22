Laughing Squid

Grootpool, A 3D Printed Sculptural Mashup of Baby Groot and Deadpool

Artist Lee Hurley has created Grootpool, an awesome 3D printed sculptural mashup of the tree-like comic book superhero Baby Groot and loud mouth antihero Deadpool. Lee posted more photos of his cute mashup on Instagram and Facebook.

