Grootpool, A 3D Printed Sculptural Mashup of Baby Groot and Deadpool

Artist Lee Hurley has created Grootpool, an awesome 3D printed sculptural mashup of the tree-like comic book superhero Baby Groot and loud mouth antihero Deadpool. Lee posted more photos of his cute mashup on Instagram and Facebook.
via Archie McPhee’s Endless Geyser of AWESOME!
