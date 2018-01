The On-Set Facilities ( OSF ) teams in UK and Madrid built a fascinating real-time visual effects set-up that allows filmmakers to get a live look at actors interacting with a virtual environment while still on the set. OSF used a huge green screen , camera tracking, color correction software, game engines, and hardware compositing tools to bring their brilliant project to life.

