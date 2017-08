Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Burger Fiction has created a montage video of some of the greatest cat scenes in movies. They featured felines from The Wizard of Oz, Alien, The Aristocats, and Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.

Cats in movies. People love movies and people love cats. So here they are together on the internet. What a purrrrrrfect combination, don’t you think?