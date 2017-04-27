Gorgeously Sleek Black Ice Cream Cones Made With Detoxifying Benefits of Flavored Activated Charcoal

Little Damage Ice Cream shop in downtown Los Angeles is making a name for itself for their wonderfully unusual cones made with unique natural flavors that include a rotating flavor black ice cream and accompanying cones made with the naturally detoxifying properties of activated charcoal. Long known for its ability to counter poison, consumption-safe activated charcoal in small doses has been shown to reduce bloating, treat upset stomachs and good for hair and skin. Little Damage has figured out how to wrap all of these benefits in a gorgeously sleek sweet treat that’s as pretty as it is yummy.
