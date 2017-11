Erik Storm, a tour guide and the owner of Kilauea EcoGuides in Hawaii, placed his GoPro camera close to a volcano to film lava flowing through a crack . His durable little camera captured amazing footage as it was covered in molten lava and set on fire. It miraculously survived to tell the tale.

