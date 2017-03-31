Google Releases a Version of Ms. Pac-Man That Can Be Played on Real Streets Using Google Maps

Google has released a version of Ms. Pac-Man that can be played real city streets using Google Maps on a mobile phone (iOS and Android) or computer. The game will be available through April 4th 2017.

Just tap on the Ms. PAC-Maps icon on iOS and Android, or click the Ms. PAC-Maps button at the bottom left on desktop, to enter the maze and start chompin’. Sign in to save your top score on the leaderboard and share with friends.

In 2015 year, Google introduced a playable Pac-Man version of Google Maps.