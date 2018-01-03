How the Camera on the $1,000 Google Pixel 2 Compares to a $20,000 Hasselblad Camera

Do how does the 2017 flagship cell phone camera that costs around $1000 compared to a professional medium format system which cost closer to $20,000?

YouTuber Tyler Stalman recruited his photographer friend Jason Ang who owns a Hasselblad H4D-31 over to help him to conduct a side by side comparison between Ang’s $20,000 camera and Stalman’s new GooglePixel 2 . Not surprisingly, the Hasselblad did a much better job at smoothly revealing details at larger sizes but the Pixel did fine for social media sized photos. In testing out the depth of field capabilities, the results were close, buy the more expensive camera provided finer background details. Summing up, a person can do well with the Pixel 2 and better with the Hasselblad.

