The animation is filled to the brim with new stuff I’ve never tried before. I animated with branches and leaves, paper, clay, fabric, fishing lures, forks and stones and moss and EVERYTHING I could think of.

Swedish sculptor and stop-motion animator Alexander Unger (a.k.a. “ Guldies “) has created “ Going Fishing ,” a splendid stop-motion clay animation about a person setting up camp and fishing on top of their project desk.

