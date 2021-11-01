How to Make a Glider With Wings Made Out of Water

Dominic of ViralVideoLab (previously) shows how to make a sleek 3D printed toy glider with wings made out of water. After printing, the glider is submerged in water with dish soap, creating a film that employs surface tension and resistance for flying.

The really interesting thing is the surface tension of the water, which is so great that it can be used to cover a wing. Similar to soap bubbles, the surface tension has to be reduced somewhat so that a stable film can be formed. This is achieved by adding detergent.