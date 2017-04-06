GIPHY Says, An App That Turns Your Words Into Animated GIFs With Comic Style Speech Bubbles

GIPHY Says is a new camera app, created by GIPHY, that turns your words into animated GIFs images with comic style speech bubbles. It is currently available to download from iTunes.

GIPHY Says is the camera you talk to. Just hit record and start speaking to add some text. Then share your looping creations anywhere.

The Basics

• Record in portrait or horizontal mode

• Before recording, swipe left and right to change text styles and up and down for filters

• Slide your finger up and down while you record to zoom

• Move and scale your text on the Share Screen or tap the text to punctuate it