Giggster Helps People Find and List Unique Locations for Film, Television, Photo Shoots, and Private Events

Giggster is a professional service that connects people with unique venues in intriguing locations for film, television, photo shoots, recording, and private events that are rentable by the hour. Locations can be found throughout the US, Canada, London, and Sydney.

Giggster connects property hosts with renters looking to film or have an event in their home or space. Giggster’s online platform allows renters to search for specific film-friendly locations, communicate with hosts, and execute payments quickly and easily in a single place.

Like Airbnb, each venue is rented out individually through listings from a host within the service.

Giggster has two main goals: First, to provide renters with a platform to more easily, and more affordably, find and book unique filming locations as well as event spaces. And second, to give property owners a new channel to showcase their properties and earn some additional income.



