I use 7 pads, a drill and a bicycle wheel to wrap a present. Then I use hairspray, a drill and a lazy-suzan to decorate a christmas tree in 10 seconds!

Joseph Herscher of Joseph’s Machines , who calls himself an inventor of useless machines , shared the very creative solution he found to easily wrap presents using a bicycle wheel, a roll of tape and a length of rope. He also hilariously demonstrated his tree decorating machine, which might be a bit hard on the environment.

