Giant Wooden Baseball Chair Built Using Pine 2x4s

In celebration of the 2018 Major League Baseball season beginning and spring arriving, Paul Jackman of the furniture making and remodeling business, Jackman Works, built a giant wooden baseball chair using 28 (8′ long) pine 2x4s.

The two halves are basically just massive segmented bowls that I carved down to shape using the TurboPlane and then added laces to it using the Power Chisel, both from Arbortech. The disks were also laminated from 2x4s and were used to cap off the top of the domes. The seat was dished out, just like any classic piece of furniture… Then lastly, the baseball bats (t-ball bats actually, shhh) were threaded with a tap and die set and then screwed into place as a couple of arms and also a couple of supports for the back. The back is held in place with some black iron pipes inserted through the base and then the arms are held in by being thread into the back and supported in the front with conduit. The whole thing is finished with lacquer. (read more)