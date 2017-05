Darren Dyk of Beyond Slow Motion teamed up with Ben Cusick (a.k.a. “NightHawkInLight“) to capture amazing footage of a giant firework shell igniting and exploding in ultra slow motion.

My good friend Ben Cusick from the YouTube channel NightHawkInLight is an expert in fireworks, so when I went to visit him a few months ago he brought up this idea of filming fireworks against a pane of glass so that we could see the igniting firework go off from the inside out!