A Touching Profile of the Man Who Creates Memorial Ghost Bikes Found Around New York City

There are over 150 white-painted bicycles chained up throughout New York City. Each bike represents a cyclist killed in traffic – each is placed at the scene of the crash. Mirza puts up the bikes. He remembers these fallen cyclists when everyone else seems to have forgotten them.

