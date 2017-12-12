Laughing Squid

A Touching Profile of the Man Who Creates Memorial Ghost Bikes Found Around New York City

by at on

Filmmaker Ethan Brooks has created “Ghost Bikes“, a truly touching profile of Mirza Molberg, a member of the worldwide Ghost Bike Project. Molberg, a truly magnanimous person, not only creates many of the white bicycles found around New York City that memorialize the often-forgotten rider, but places it at the scene of the accident and notes something special about the person who was riding the bike. One such rider was was Molberg’s girlfriend Lauren Davis, who was tragically struck and killed by a car on in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

There are over 150 white-painted bicycles chained up throughout New York City. Each bike represents a cyclist killed in traffic – each is placed at the scene of the crash. Mirza puts up the bikes. He remembers these fallen cyclists when everyone else seems to have forgotten them.

